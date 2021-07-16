Injured Florence County deputy receives escort home from hospital

FLORENCE, S.C -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy Thursday was released from a Florence area hospital after she spent almost two weeks in intensive care following a high-speed pursuit crash.

Dominique Ellerbe received an escort from the hospital to her house where she is expected to start "significant rehabilitation," according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Ellerbe was involved in the July 3 pursuit south on US 52 when, near Effingham, she lost control of her cruiser, crossed the median and crashed into a tree.

Howe Springs firefighters worked for two hours to extricate her from her cruiser after which she was flown from the scene to a Florence area hospital.

"All of our deputies know that this is a dangerous job, and like Dominique, we accept that," said Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. "She has such a fighting spirit, we know she can't wait to get back to work. We're praying for a full and speedy recovery."

Ellerbe has served with the agency since 2020 and is a single mother who lives with her six-year-old daughter.