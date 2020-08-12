You are the owner of this article.
Inland Port Dillon back on track
Inland Port Dillon back on track

DILLON, S.C. — Things are starting to get back on track for Inland Port Dillon. 

The inland port just off of Interstate 95 handled 2,778 rail moves in July, according to a news release issued by the South Carolina Ports Authority. 

Also in July, the ports S.C. handled 176,974 twenty-foot equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals, 99,431 pier containers, 71,053 pier tons, 25,128 vehicles − a record for July − at the Columbus Street Terminal, and 10,832 rail moves at Inland Port Greer. 

Pier containers are up 12% from June, showing a positive trend for the first month of fiscal year 2021, but volumes remain down year-over-year.

Although exports and imports were down overall, S.C. Ports saw an uptick in Asian imports in July, pointing to a positive economic trend.

“We are encouraged by some signs of an initial rebound in our container and automotive volumes, as well as an increase in imports and a decline in blank sailings,” S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “However, a more substantial recovery is dependent on the duration and intensity of the economic impacts from the pandemic, and ultimately, on a vaccine. We are hopeful for a stronger rebound throughout fiscal year 2021.”

S.C. Ports also remains on schedule with its fully funded infrastructure projects. The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is on track to achieve a 52-foot depth, making it the deepest harbor on the East Coast. Upgrades are ongoing at Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. Construction continues at the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston; the container terminal is on track to open in March.

