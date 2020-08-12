Inland Port Dillon back on track

DILLON, S.C. — Things are starting to get back on track for Inland Port Dillon.

The inland port just off of Interstate 95 handled 2,778 rail moves in July, according to a news release issued by the South Carolina Ports Authority.

Also in July, the ports S.C. handled 176,974 twenty-foot equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals, 99,431 pier containers, 71,053 pier tons, 25,128 vehicles − a record for July − at the Columbus Street Terminal, and 10,832 rail moves at Inland Port Greer.

Pier containers are up 12% from June, showing a positive trend for the first month of fiscal year 2021, but volumes remain down year-over-year.

Although exports and imports were down overall, S.C. Ports saw an uptick in Asian imports in July, pointing to a positive economic trend.