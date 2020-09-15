Inland Port Dillon has best month ever

DILLON, S.C. — Inland Port Dillon had its best month ever in August.

The port had 3,527 rail moves, the South Carolina Ports Authority announced Tuesday.

“Our August volumes surpassed expectations, reflecting the best year-over-year month since the pandemic began impacting global supply chains in March,” S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are encouraged by a steady rebound in containers, vehicles and inland port rail moves.”

The ports handled 208,837 twenty-foot-equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in August, down about 10% year-over-year. However, units are up 18% since July and 33% since June. South Carolina Ports moved 116,248 pier containers, which measures boxes of any size, in August. This is down 12% year-over-year, but up 17% from July and up 31% from June.

The port also handled 26,214 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in August, a 38% increase from a year ago. Vehicle volumes are up 42% fiscal-year-to-date, with 51,342 vehicles handled in July and August. The port handled 73,811 pier tons in August, up 25% year-over-year.

Inland Port Greer had 13,422 rail moves in August.