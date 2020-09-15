Inland Port Dillon has best month ever

DILLON, S.C. — Inland Port Dillon had its best month ever in August.
The port had 3,527 rail moves, the South Carolina Ports Authority announced Tuesday.
“Our August volumes surpassed expectations, reflecting the best year-over-year month since the pandemic began impacting global supply chains in March,” S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are encouraged by a steady rebound in containers, vehicles and inland port rail moves.”
The ports handled 208,837 twenty-foot-equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in August, down about 10% year-over-year. However, units are up 18% since July and 33% since June. South Carolina Ports moved 116,248 pier containers, which measures boxes of any size, in August. This is down 12% year-over-year, but up 17% from July and up 31% from June.
The port also handled 26,214 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in August, a 38% increase from a year ago. Vehicle volumes are up 42% fiscal-year-to-date, with 51,342 vehicles handled in July and August. The port handled 73,811 pier tons in August, up 25% year-over-year.
Inland Port Greer had 13,422 rail moves in August.
“Our imports are returning to — and at times surpassing — pre-pandemic levels as consumers invest in more goods for their homes and families,” Newsome said. “South Carolina Ports is well-known for expertly moving goods just-in-time for global companies. Our efficient operations and big-ship capabilities perfectly suit the needs of global retailers who require reliability and adaptability in their supply chains."
Construction of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is heading toward a March opening. Five new ship-to-shore cranes with 169 feet of lift height above the wharf deck are slated to arrive in October, which will outfit the terminal with some of the tallest ship-to-shore cranes on the East Coast. Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal will add 700,000 units of annual capacity to the ports.
“South Carolina Ports has planned and invested to ensure the right infrastructure is coming online at the right time,” Newsome said. “A deeper harbor, new ship-to-shore cranes, a new container terminal and enhancements to existing terminals will enable us to handle four 14,000-TEU vessels simultaneously next year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.