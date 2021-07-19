Inland Port Dillon rail moves increase for fiscal year that just ended

DILLON, S.C. – The number of rail moves over the fiscal year that just ended at Inland Port Dillon is very likely higher than the number of rail moves in the previous fiscal year.

The South Carolina Ports Authority reported last week that there were 2,593 rail moves at Inland Port Dillon in June.

A rail move is change in the method of transportation for cargo. Like from a truck to rail or from rail to a truck.

If the number of rail moves in June is combined with the number of rail moves reported by the South Carolina Ports Authority from July 2020 until May it would equal 34,985 rail moves for the fiscal year ending June 30.

This number is likely higher than the numbers for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

Although the ports authority did not report numbers for May or June 2020, if the highest number of rail moves in a month is used (3,527 in August 2020) for the two months with no data, that number would still not add up to the number of rail moves made in the fiscal year that just ended.

The number of rail moves in May or June 2020 meeting or exceeding the August 2020 total is very unlikely due to the effects of the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

