Inland Port Dillon reports 2,318 rail moves in May
DILLON, S.C. – Inland Port Dillon has reported 32,409 rail moves in the current fiscal year. 

The South Carolina Ports Authority reported earlier this week that there were 2,318 rail moves at Inland Port Dillon in May, making a total of 32,409 rail moves to date in the fiscal year, which began last July. 

A rail move is change in the method of transportation for cargo. Like from a truck to rail or from rail to a truck.

The information provided on a monthly basis from the South Carolina Ports Authority did not include the May 2020 rail move totals for Inland Port Dillon.

This makes 2021 to 2020 comparisons impossible. 

The most recent data available indicates that the Inland Port had 2,518 rail moves in May 2019, which would indicate a drop of 260 rail moves from 2019 to 2021. 

It is also impossible to compare the fiscal year reporting numbers as the ports authority did not report numbers for June 2020, May 2020, June 2019 or the months after the port opened in 2018.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

