Inland Port Dillon reports mixed growth signals

DILLON, S.C. — Rail moves at Inland Port Dillon were down by nearly 8% in February.

The inland port reported 2,823 rail moves in February compared with 3,068 rail moves in February 2020. This is a percentage decrease of 7.98% month over month.

However, rail moves at the port are up by 7.4% in the current fiscal year that began on July 1, 2020, and ends on June 30 compared with the previous fiscal year.

“As retail imports continue to boom during the pandemic, the ability to quickly move goods from ships to the hinterland via rail is paramount,” S.C. Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “Cargo owners benefit from S.C. Ports’ fast import transit to population centers — with intermodal imports arriving at the rail heads within 24 hours — and overnight rail service to Inland Port Greer and Inland Port Dillon.”

Inland Por Dillon’s sister port, Inland Port Greer, had a record month in February.

Inland Port Greer reported 14,418 rail moves, up nearly 5% year over year. It has handled 102,772 rail moves thus far in fiscal year 2021, up nearly 3% year over year.