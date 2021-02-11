Inland Port Dillon year over year rail moves decline 11.3%

DILLON, S.C. — The year-over-year numbers at Inland Port Dillon are down 11.3%.

The latest information provided by the South Carolina Ports Authority indicates that the inland port near Dillon had 2,870 rail moves in January, which was down from 3,237 in January 2020 and "over 3,100" in January 2019.

A rail move is a switch between methods of transportation of cargo. For example, from a semi-truck to a train or from a train to a semi-truck.

The year over year decrease is 367 rail moves or 11.3%.

The decrease in rail moves is also the second consecutive month of a decline for the inland port. In December 2020, the port had 2,940 rail moves down 2.9% from the 3,027 rail moves in December 2019.

Prior to December, the Inland Port had seen five consecutive months of year over year increases including a record August 2020 (3,527 rail moves) and 27.8% growth in November 2020 (3,077 rail moves in November 2020 compared to 2,410 in November 2019).

Presumably, the fluctuating growth and declines are the result of effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus.