Inland Port Dillon year over year rail moves decline 11.3%
DILLON, S.C. — The year-over-year numbers at Inland Port Dillon are down 11.3%. 

The latest information provided by the South Carolina Ports Authority indicates that the inland port near Dillon had 2,870 rail moves in January, which was down from 3,237 in January 2020 and "over 3,100" in January 2019. 

A rail move is a switch between methods of transportation of cargo. For example, from a semi-truck to a train or from a train to a semi-truck. 

The year over year decrease is 367 rail moves or 11.3%.

The decrease in rail moves is also the second consecutive month of a decline for the inland port. In December 2020, the port had 2,940 rail moves down 2.9% from the 3,027 rail moves in December 2019. 

Prior to December, the Inland Port had seen five consecutive months of year over year increases including a record August 2020 (3,527 rail moves) and 27.8% growth in November 2020 (3,077 rail moves in November 2020 compared to 2,410 in November 2019). 

Presumably, the fluctuating growth and declines are the result of effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. 

It is difficult to tell exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the inland port. News releases from the ports authority did not provide monthly numbers in May and June 2020 or in March and June 2019, making year-over-year comparisons for those months impossible. 

The numbers available from April 2019 and 2020 and July 2019 and 2020 Indicate that rail moves were down over 24% from April 2019 to April 2020 and a little under 4% from July 2019 to July 2020. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

