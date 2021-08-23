 Skip to main content
Inmate found dead at Florence County Detention Center
FLORENCE COUNTY

FLORENCE, S.C. – An inmate at the Florence County Detention Center has died. 

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that an inmate was found to be unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday. 

Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful and the inmate was transported to a hospital, where the inmate was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff's office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death. 

The name of the inmate is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification by the office of Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

