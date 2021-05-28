'Insanely expensive:' Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Tom Rice not likely to support Joe Biden's proposed budget

Joe Biden's budget proposal will not receive support from South Carolina's U.S. senators or the congressman representing most of the Pee Dee.
Lindsey Graham, South Carolina's senior senator, said that Biden's proposal was dead on arrival, just like all other presidential budget proposals.
“It is insanely expensive," Graham said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes. Over time it will result in a weakened Department of Defense. There will be serious discussions about government funding. But the Biden budget isn’t serious and it won’t be a part of those discussions.”
The proposal calls for 16% increases for cabinet agencies but only a 1.7% increase for the department of defense.
Tim Scott, South Carolina's junior senator, said Biden wasn't kidding when as a candidate he said he wanted to transform the country.
“What was presented to the American people today is the most far-reaching, big-government budget proposal we have seen in decades," Scott said. "Biden has already outlined plans for more than $7 trillion in new spending. To make matters worse, he has proposed $3.4 trillion in tax hikes on workers, family farms, small businesses and job creators which will slow down the post-COVID recovery. Under Republican leadership, we passed common sense policies that left families with more money in their pockets. I am determined to stand up to the left’s destructive policies that are limiting the American Dream.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said on Twitter that the Biden budget proposal would create a perfect storm of higher taxes, more spending and soaring inflation.
Biden unveiled his $6 trillion budget proposal on Friday.
The budget proposal includes administration’s eight-year, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal and its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and adds details on the administration's request for $1.5 trillion for annual operating expenditures for the Pentagon and domestic agencies. It also includes $437 billion over 10 years to provide free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds and two years of free community college to all Americans. Also, $225 billion would subsidize child care to allow many to pay a maximum of 7% of their income for all children under age 5. Another $225 billion over the next decade would create a national family and medical leave program, while $200 billion would make recently enacted subsidy increases under the Obama health care law permanent.
“The best way to grow our economy is not from the top down, but from the bottom up and the middle out,” Biden said in his written budget message, according to the Associated Press. “Our prosperity comes from the people who get up every day, work hard, raise their family, pay their taxes, serve their nation and volunteer in their communities.”
The proposal relies on tax increases to prevent the federal deficit from spiraling even further out of control. The budget proposal calls for curbing overseas tax protections and raising corporate tax rates to 28%. Even still, federal spending would approach 25% of the economy and 20% of the economy would go toward paying for it.
Like all presidential budgets, Biden’s plan is a proposal. It’s up to Congress to implement it through tax and spending legislation and annual agency budget bills.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.