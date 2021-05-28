'Insanely expensive:' Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Tom Rice not likely to support Joe Biden's proposed budget

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said on Twitter that the Biden budget proposal would create a perfect storm of higher taxes, more spending and soaring inflation.

"The plan rolled out today by President Biden will never balance our budget and get our country’s crushing debt under control," Rice said on Twitter. "Instead, expect the perfect storm of hiked taxes, more spending and soaring inflation."

Biden unveiled his $6 trillion budget proposal on Friday.

The budget proposal includes administration’s eight-year, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal and its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and adds details on the administration's request for $1.5 trillion for annual operating expenditures for the Pentagon and domestic agencies. It also includes $437 billion over 10 years to provide free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds and two years of free community college to all Americans. Also, $225 billion would subsidize child care to allow many to pay a maximum of 7% of their income for all children under age 5. Another $225 billion over the next decade would create a national family and medical leave program, while $200 billion would make recently enacted subsidy increases under the Obama health care law permanent.