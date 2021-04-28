Instigators seek car possibly connected to Florence County slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a car that could be connected with the April 23 murder of 17-year-old in the 800 block of Howe Springs Road.

The car Florence County Sheriff's deputies are searching for in the shooting death of Nyjohn Galbreath is "believed to be a 1990-98 white Lexus with gold around the base and a dark, possibly black driver's door," according to a release issued by the agency.

Anyone with information regarding the killings is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.