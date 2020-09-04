Integrative Health Solutions to host Firefighter Appreciation Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Integrative Health Solutions in Florence is hosting Firefighter Appreciation Day on Sept. 11 and 12 from 10 to 2 p.m. at its new office at 505 W. Palmetto St.

Drs. Derek Oldenkamp and Kristin Hieshetter, chiropractic physicians, are new to Florence and want to show their appreciation for the first responders and their families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be food, prizes, chiropractic evaluations, massage chair, dry needle, trigger point therapy and near infrared sauna experiences for firefighters and their families. These are limited to one free service.

“We are hoping for a good turnout,” Oldenkamp said.

He said they live on the other side of town from their new office and pass a fire station daily on their way to and from work, reminding them of the jobs firefighters do every day to keep the community safe.

