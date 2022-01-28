Interim executive director Howard Knapp to lead South Carolina Election Commission permanently

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Election Commission voted unanimously Thursday to name Howard Knapp the permanent head of the agency overseeing elections in the Palmetto State.

Knapp was named interim director when former executive director Marci Andino, who previously planned to resign at the end of the calendar year, left in October to take a job with a cybersecurity nonprofit organization.

Knapp served as director of voter services. In that role, he was responsible for information technology, cyber security, support of the statewide voting system, the agency’s Area Representatives, and the agency’s election audit initiatives and processes.

He also previously served with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Executive Budget Office, Office of Regulatory Staff and Legislative Audit Council,.

Knapp holds a J.D. from Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Fla., and earned his B.A. from the Citadel.

He lives with his wife, Katie, and their five children in Columbia.

