Investigators ask for assistance to identify person
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking the public for assistance to identify a person who tried to gain access to a shipping container.

The Jan. 10 incident happened on Williston Road at 3:22 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the robbers is asked to contact a sheriff’s office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.

