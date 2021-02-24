Investigators ask for help to ID dollar store armed robbers

Friday at 9:48 p.m. the suspects -- one in a wig and both in purple gloves -- walked into the Dollar General Store on South Irby Street in Effingham and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk They left the store with undisclosed amounts of both cash and cigarettes, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.