Investigators seek help in theft of Florence church's trailer

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a two people involved in the theft of a box utility trainer from the Palmetto Street Church of God's parking lot.
Security camera footage from the church shows two people and a white Ford crew cab pickup truck with a tool box in the bed, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the robbers is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.