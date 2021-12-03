 Skip to main content
Investigators seek help in theft of Florence church's trailer
Investigators seek help in theft of Florence church's trailer

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a two people involved in the theft of a box utility trainer from the Palmetto Street Church of God's parking lot.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a two people involved in the theft of a box utility trainer from the Palmetto Street Church of God's parking lot.

Security camera footage from the church shows two people and a white Ford crew cab pickup truck with a tool box in the bed, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the robbers is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.

