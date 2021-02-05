Investigators seek public's help to ID Florence convenience store armed robber

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in the Friday morning armed robbery of a Florence convenience store.
Friday morning person approached the checkout counter of the Circle K at 726 South Cashua Drive and demanded money from the register, then left. No weapons were displayed, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.