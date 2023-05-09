At 1 a.m. Feb. 26 the surveillance system at the Microtel at the intersection of Lucas Street and Enterprise Drive in Florence captured an image of the person in question, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not need to leave you identify yourself to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may also be entitled to a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.