Isaac Wilson Project to host 6th annual Evening of Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Isaac Wilson Project will host its sixth-annual Evening of Distinction honoring past, present and future community leaders who are change agents in the community and world around them. 

News personality Jeffery Lampkin will be the host and there will be a red-carpet rollout with a live band, cocktails and giveaways. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Hellenic Center, 2990 S. Cashua Drive.

To purchase tickets, visit the isaacwilsonproject.org

The 2022 recipients will be:

  • Al Bradley of Florence County Council,  Legislator of the Year award
  • Gold Star Urgent Care LLC, Business of the Year award
  • Walter Flemming of PDCAA, the Yvonne R. Jones Community Excellence award
  • Nicole Echols, Shirley P. Wilson Humanitarian Award
  • Rev. William Thompson, Isaac Wilson Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Capt. George Mack of the Florence Police Department, Unsung Hero Award. 

Scholarships will also be presented to high school seniors. 

Isaac Wilson, founder of the Evening of Distinction and chairman of the Florence County Democratic Party, said this event highlights community leaders. 

“This event is important because it highlights those who have blazed the trail thus far in seeing our communities flourish,” Wilson said. “The Evening of Distinction is also an opportunity to see the older trailblazers pass down the torch. It's a night to relax, network, and see the amazing people who run our small businesses, corporations, and government all in one place. We also share this night with students who are beating all odds in the arena of academia, sports and other areas as we give them deserving scholarships.” 

