Isaac Wilson Project to present teen summit Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-area teens have an opportunity to play some games and learn Saturday morning.

The Isaac Wilson Project will present a teen summit Saturday in the Allie Brooks Auditorium at Wilson High School at 1411 East Old Marion Highway. The event will feature games and breakout sessions.

For more information, contact Isaac Wilson at theisaacwilsonproject@gmail.com.

Wilson answered three questions about the summit.

1. What is the Isaac Wilson Project?

The Isaac Wilson Project mission is to provide care, concern and commitment to communities and youth development that will lead to better communities, better people and better lives.

2. How does the teen summit help the mission of the Isaac Wilson Project?

It helps us connect with youth in a way that lets them tell us what they want and how we can help them reach their goals, break barriers and navigate their fears.

3. What activities will happen at the summit?