 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaac Wilson Project to present teen summit Saturday
0 Comments

Isaac Wilson Project to present teen summit Saturday

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-area teens have an opportunity to play some games and learn Saturday morning. 

The Isaac Wilson Project will present a teen summit Saturday in the Allie Brooks Auditorium at Wilson High School at 1411 East Old Marion Highway. The event will feature games and breakout sessions. 

For more information, contact Isaac Wilson at theisaacwilsonproject@gmail.com

Wilson answered three questions about the summit. 

1. What is the Isaac Wilson Project?

The Isaac Wilson Project mission is to provide care, concern and commitment to communities and youth development that will lead to better communities, better people and better lives.

2. How does the teen summit help the mission of the Isaac Wilson Project?

It helps us connect with youth in a way that lets them tell us what they want and how we can help them reach their goals, break barriers and navigate their fears.

3. What activities will happen at the summit?

The summit will have games, breakout sessions and activities that focus on communication, leadership and teamwork that youth can take with them and use in their everyday lives. 

—Matthew Christian

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fight or flight? Ukrainians consider their future

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's gateways to be improved
Local News

Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

William Schofield to run for Florence County Council seat
Local News

William Schofield to run for Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman William Schofield is going to run for the seat his father held on the Florence County Council. Schofield, who currently represents District 1 on the city council, announced his campaign in a letter sent to the voters of Florence County Council District 8. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert