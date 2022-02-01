Isaac Wilson to seek Florence City Council District 1 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Isaac Wilson will be seeking a seat on the Florence City Council.

Wilson, the owner of the Isaac Wilson Project and a local political activist, announced in a video released Tuesday that he would be seeking the City Council District 1 seat.

"District 1 is home," Wilson said in the video. "It's where my mom and dad met. It's where my grandparents still live. I am Old Carver, North Vista, Williams Middle and working for Weed and Seed as a safe haven at 14 years old."

Wilson said he was running for the future of the city. He said there was an opportunity to bring real change to the city. Wilson added that District 1 needed a representative focused on the community, working to ensure vibrant urban neighborhoods, safe communities and public transit for the neighborhoods. He also called for ensuring the success of small businesses and creating a culture of volunteerism.

"I'm running because I care too much not to and to serve the people I call family," Wilson said.

Wilson most recently ran for the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2020, receiving the highest number of votes for a Democrat in House District 63.