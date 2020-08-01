WILMINGTON, N.C. — In the same Saturday evening National Hurricane Center briefing that downgraded Isaias to a tropical storm tropical storm warnings were posted for the Lowcountry.
Isaias is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves up the Atlantic Coast until it comes ashore in northern Horry County, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest forecast path.
The storm is forecast to make landfall at 2 a.m. Tuesday on its way across coastal North Carolina on its way to the Chesapeake Bay Tuesday evening, Marin Wednesday afternoon and Canada Thursday afternoon.
"Some uncertainty remains with the forecast, especially the intensity given possible land interactions with Florida ant the Southeast U.S. coast," said Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
The rip current threat posed by the storm is already here, the winds from the storm are forecast to arrive Monday evening and the other effects of the storm throughout the night Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's 6 p.m. briefing.
The greatest threat for tropical storm force winds is along the coast and the adjacent waters, Hawkins wrote in the briefing.
The westward jog in the track would bring slower winds into the Pee Dee than previously forecast, with Florence forecast to see 30 mile an hour peak sustained winds while communities east and south of Florence to see higher wind speeds.
Peak wind gusts in the Pee Dee could reach the the mid-30 in Marlboro County up to the low 50s in Marion and Williamsburg counties.
"Keep in mind that some uncertainty exists with the storm's intensity and track, which would greatly influence winds across the area," according to the briefing.
Florence is now forecast to receive 3-4 inches of rain while Marion and Kingstree are forecast to receive 4-6 inches from the storm.
"Some flooding may occur, especially at poor drainage and low-lying areas prone to flooding," Hawkins wrote in the briefing. "The greatest potential for flooding would be Monday night into early Tuesday morning."
"Any subtle change in the track can drastically change the rainfall forecast and potential flood impacts."
There is a marginal risk for tornadoes along the immediate coast and 12-16 foot seas are forecast for the coast.
Some storm surge inundation and beach erosion are possible, especially with high tide Monday night, according to the briefing.
Although downgraded to a tropical storm, Isiais could return to hurricane strength within the next 24-36 hours, Hawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.