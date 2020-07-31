WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Isaias is now a hurricane with 80 mile an hour sustained winds and a forecast track that could include the Pee Dee.
"Some impacts are likely for the Carolinas. The magnitude of these impacts -- especially wind, surge and rainfall, are still uncertain," said Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge of the Wilmington National Weather Service Office. "A more westward track leading to more impacts and a more eastward track with less impacts are both still within the realm of possibilities."
What is for sure is that rip currents will increase Friday afternoon and remain a threat through early next week.
Overnight confidence increased in the forecast track but decreased in both the forward speed and the intensity of the storm, Willis wrote in the morning briefing on the storm.
The threat for tropical storm force winds along the coast has increased and the timing for the arrival of the storm has been pushed back to Monday morning with the threat of tropical storm force winds along and just off the coast Monday.
Willis said that as of the Friday briefing the chance of hurricane force winds is low but that could change as the storm moves north.
The Pee Dee could receive 2-4 inches of rain from the storm but significant rainfall is not expected because of the speed at which the storm is expected to pass along the coast.
