WILMINGTON, N.C. — Isaias, be it tropical storm or hurricane, is now heading toward the Carolina coast and is expected to arrive Monday evening.
The 5 p.m. track issued by the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall at Myrtle Beach at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. As of the 5 p.m. update the storm had 70-mile-an-hour winds -- five miles an hour less than hurricane strength.
Toward that end, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marion and Florence counties in the Pee Dee are under a tropical storm warning, all Pee Dee counties are under a flash-flood watch, Horry and Georgetown counties are under a Hurricane watch and the coastal area from Cape Fear to the South Santee River (Wilmington, N.C., to McClellanville).
"As the winds of the tropical storm are less than 5mph less than hurricane criteria a hurricane watch was issued for coastal counties," said Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
It's looking more and more likely we'll have a variety of effects thanks to Isaias, ranging from tornado threat, flooding threat, some storm surge and some low end to moderate end wind impacts," said Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. He spoke on a Sunday afternoon conference call about the storm. "The challenge with this forecast is with the timing and intensity of that."
The center of the current track is for the storm to run up the Georgetown County coast before it makes landfall at Myrtle Beach sometime after 8 p.m. Monday and be over Greenville, N.C, by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"When you look at the arrival times, these probabilities are very high into our area," Pfaff said of the odds that tropical storm force winds will reach inland as the storm passes. "It's looking more and more likely we will be experiencing tropical-storm-force winds; the question is will it be high end of tropical-storm-force winds, could it reach hurricane intensity before landfall?"
In the Pee Dee there is a 20-50 percent chance that residents could see tropical-storm-force winds with the greatest chances to the south and east with lesser chances inland.
Winds east of a line from Kingstree to Marion and north could be up to 56-72 miles an hour. West of that line winds are forecast to vary from 39-56 miles an hour.
Peak sustained winds in Florence are currently forecast to be 28 miles an hour, 36 miles an hour in Marion and 32 in Kingstree.
Peak gusts for Florence are forecast to be 40 miles an hour, 49 miles an hour in Marion and 45 miles an hour in Kingstree.
"Keep in mind that some uncertainty exists with the storm's intensity and track which would greatly influence sustained winds and gusts across the area," Hawkins wrote in the evening briefing on the storm.
"There is a 30% chance of area rivers reaching minor or even moderate flood stages," Pfaff said.
Meteorologists will fine tune that forecast after the rainfall, he said.
As of Sunday afternoon Florence was forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain, Marion and Kingstree 3-4 inches of rain and areas east of Marion 4-6 inches of rain.
The area forecast to receive the most rain from the storm, as of Sunday afternoon, runs along the Lumber and Little Pee Dee river basins.
"There could be some problems at the Nichols point," Pfaff said. "Some locally heavy rainfall could cause some problems and transition into minor or moderate stage. It all depends on where that axis falls. Right now I would think Nichols could, at the least, reach minor flood stage."
The threat of Monday tornadoes exists, to some extent, in many of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand counties. counties and the neck area of Marion and Florence counties.
Rip currents are forecast for the coast through Tuesday with off-shore seas of 15-20 feet along the South Carolina coast, 12-15 feet along the North Carolina coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.