Issac Wilson endorses Lashonda Nesmith Jackson

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former candidate for city council and the South Carolina House of Representatives has endorsed Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in her bid for a Florence City Council seat.

Isaac Wilson, owner of the Isaac Wilson Project and a local political activist, announced his endorsement Wednesday afternoon.

He said that Nesmith Jackson has contributed countless hours to ensuring that the city moves forward continuously.

"Her involvement politically and socially, has been done with care, concern and commitment to the citizens of this great city," Wilson said. "What I like about Nesmith Jackson the most is that she doesn’t do or say anything without a commitment to a plan."

Wilson added that Nesmith Jackson was innovative and works with the given resources or finds resources to make things happen.

"Most importantly, she doesn’t take individual credit for things it took a team of people to do," Wilson continued. "That’s a leader. That’s someone we need leading District One and the citizens of Florence."

He added that Nesmith Jackson was the best qualified and most experienced candidate for economic growth.

