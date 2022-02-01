'It makes us feel young coming here:' Leatherman Senior Center offers seniors variety of activities

Among the daily activities are exercise classes, crochet, tap dancing, two Spanish classes from a Francis Marion University professor, bridge, tai chi, Bible study, pinochle and spades, bingo, line dancing, canasta, euchre, coloring and painting and pokeno.

Ansley said all of the classes are taught by seniors and that several classes are very close knit groups.

Tuesday afternoon, the center's multipurpose room was divided into two parts with one part hosting a bingo game and the other part hosting a tap dancing class. Another room behind the entry desk was hosting a pinochle and spades group.

Lucille Thornton and Phyllis Jackson were two of the participants in the card games.

"We play spades and pinochle every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. now that the time is coming back that we can drive home," Jackson said. "We like entertainment. We're all good friends. We all know one another very well. It's a way to meet people and have fun and play cards and get together."

Thornton said the workers at the center make her feel right at home when she comes for the card games or Spanish class.