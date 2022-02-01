'It makes us feel young coming here:' Leatherman Senior Center offers seniors variety of activities

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Leatherman Senior Center offers ways for seniors to keep their minds sharp and be social.
Abby Ansley, superintendent of programming at the Leatherman Senior Center, said that when COVID-19 came and restrictions were implemented to slow the spread of the virus, many seniors lost the opportunities to participate in meals outside the home and church.
Now that the center is back up and running, she said, seniors can come and participate in a variety of activities.
She said the activities offered by the center break into two major categories: 20 trips offered in the spring and fall and weekly activities.
The trips that require payment being offered this year include New Mexico, Athens, Greece, the Thousand Islands, Ohio Island Hoppin', Ohio's Amish country, the Canadian Rockies, Altoona, Pennsylvania, Louisville, Texas, Chattanooga, New York and the Greenbrier resort.
The center also is offering a Finding Florence tour in which 30 travelers get to visit all of the places named Florence.
Ansley said she works with interested seniors to create the travel offerings. She added that the center works with people who want to travel with non-senior family members.
Among the daily activities are exercise classes, crochet, tap dancing, two Spanish classes from a Francis Marion University professor, bridge, tai chi, Bible study, pinochle and spades, bingo, line dancing, canasta, euchre, coloring and painting and pokeno.
Ansley said all of the classes are taught by seniors and that several classes are very close knit groups.
Tuesday afternoon, the center's multipurpose room was divided into two parts with one part hosting a bingo game and the other part hosting a tap dancing class. Another room behind the entry desk was hosting a pinochle and spades group.
Lucille Thornton and Phyllis Jackson were two of the participants in the card games.
"We play spades and pinochle every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. now that the time is coming back that we can drive home," Jackson said. "We like entertainment. We're all good friends. We all know one another very well. It's a way to meet people and have fun and play cards and get together."
Thornton said the workers at the center make her feel right at home when she comes for the card games or Spanish class.
"I come here every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday because it's just so exciting to get out and be with people you have a good time with," Thornton said. "It makes us feel young coming here, too."