IT professional: Cyber war in Ukraine is a threat to computer users in US

FLORENCE, S.C. — Now is the time to take steps to guard your cyber accounts to keep them from becoming collateral damage to the Ukraine war.

That will require a bit of vigilance and a touch of paranoia on the part of cyber savvy citizens.

There is one simple and easy way to do that, said Robbie Hill, founder of Hill South IT Solutions in Florence.

"One of the simple tools we have to protect our identity online is called multi-factor authentication; in fact I noticed that Facebook the other day forced me to accept it," Hill said.

Multi-factor authentication works with text messaging or email to provide a one-time password or numerical code to a user logging into websites like Amazon, or in other instances requiring the code when a person logs into a website from a computer the person normally doesn't use to access that site.

Without that code, sent to a person's cell phone, there is no logging in.

"We all know Russia has always had its cyber capabilities and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine we're all starting to see more and more of the cyber capabilities of many countries that would want to harm the United States," Hill said.

"In the business world the U.S. government has been sending out more alarming memos to companies letting them know it's time to maintain more cyber vigilance and to more aware of cyber crimes happening around us," Hill said.

"What we can do as Americans is we can be more vigilant in our everyday activities and we can take every email we get, every phone call we get, every message that we receive electronically and treat it with a little more suspicion than ever, realizing that there are so many bad actors like Russia trying to target us and infiltrate us and break us down through cyber warfare," Hill said.

Several sectors will likely be the primary targets, though attacks won't necessarily be limited to them.

"The U.S. government has warned that cyber warfare may start with our utility infrastructure — like water, sewer, power — and also will target our health care industry because we are all consumers of health care and it would be a natural target," Hill said. "Obviously we know banking is a target of cyber warfare all the time because accessing your private information is a great way to commit cyber fraud."

Hill said consumers need to be more vigilant when they access utility and health care websites to make sure they're accessing the real thing.

One simple thing consumers can do is look at the site's URL to make sure it is HTTPS and not HTTP — the S indicating the site has some security associated with it.

Hill said cyber criminals are now using search engine advertisements to go after consumers.

"I've had friends of mine that will type into Google a business they're trying to find and then call the first phone number,' Hill said. "Cyber criminals know you might do that. We've seen a new threat where cyber criminals will purchase new ads and make themselves the first phone number. The cyber criminals are getting more innovative."

"Triple check information. If you think you need to call a company make sure you're on their website, make sure you're not on somebody else's website giving another phone umber for them. Check billing statements, call those phone numbers."

"Another angle these cyber terrorists are going after is access to your social media accounts and using them to spread propaganda or ransom ware — some way they can make money off popular social media accounts," Hill said.

Reach out to your friends and ask them about any of their posts that look uncharacteristic, Hill said.

Not all social media accounts are created equal, Hill said. People whose professions would make them be seen as more trustworthy or believable and those with high friend counts are bigger targets.

"As we look at our social media friends and look at professionals like lawyers, doctors, politicians, they need to exercise more caution protecting their accounts from cyber terrorists, and more vigilance mitigating any terrorism," Hill said.

Finally, he said, people should use a different password for each of their accounts and use numbers and characters as part of their passwords.

