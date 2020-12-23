It’s almost another single-day high of coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A near-record 3,599 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in South Carolina.
That included 377 cases in the Pee Dee, of which 198 were in Florence County.
Of the 49 deaths reported in the state, 11 were from the Pee Dee, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The single-day state high of 3,648 cases was reported Friday.
DHEC also reported 104 probable cases and three probable deaths.
This brings the statewide totals to 261,024 cases, 21,206 probable cases, 4,651 deaths and 377 probable deaths.
Darlington County reported 49 confirmed cases, followed by Marion County (42/1 probable case), Williamsburg County (15), Dillon County (12) and Marlboro County (11/1).
Three deaths were reported in Marion County. Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported two deaths.
According to DHEC, 16,330 people were tested Tuesday in South Carolina. The positive rate was 22%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,409,193 people in South Carolina have been tested.
There are 315 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,150 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 8.900 (80.36%) are occupied, and 1,671 of the occupied beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients (18.78%).
Of the 1,697 ICU beds in the state, 1,345 (79.26%) are occupied and 355 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (21.24%).
Of the 1,950 ventilators in the state, 533 are in use (27.33%), including 142 by COVID-19 patients (8.5%).
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.