It’s another day without a coronavirus death in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the two new confirmed coronavirus deaths and three probable deaths reported Friday in South Carolina, none was from the Pee Dee.

Of the 281 new confirmed cases and 184 probable cases reported in the state, 29 confirmed cases and seven probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with 19 confirmed cases and 1 probable case, followed by Dillon County (4/1), Darlington County (3/2), Marlboro County (2/1) and Williamsburg County (1/3). Marion County reported no confirmed or probable cases.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 489,948 confirmed cases, 100,366 probable cases, 8,513 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.

To date, 7,753,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8.790 people were tested Wednesday. The positivity rate was 3.7%.

As of Wednesday, 3,257,1181vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,854,356 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.2%) and 1,517,35.3 are fully vaccinated (35.3%).

Of the 11,338 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,917 are occupied (78.65%). Of those, 316 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.54%).