"It's God's work:' Help 4 Kids conducting annual Vienna sausage drive

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Welsh said the organization originated in a St. John's Church women's Bible study group that was, in 2013, discussing the Gospel of James.

"We were studying the Book of James and we were challenged by the fact that we all had good intentions but nobody followed through with them," Welsh said. "Four of us – well, three of us and one gentlemen who was one the vestry at that time – and one generous lady gave a donation to get us started."

Welsh said she did some research, created the system the organization currently uses and partnered with six schools.

Later that year, the organization began providing 193 bags per week at six Florence One Schools in 2013.

Nine years later, the organization is in all five Florence County school districts with pantries in each middle and high school and each Head Start in the county.

She credited Savvy magazine, CSP Insurance and several churches for helping the organization.

Welsh said it was heartwarming to see the community contribute to the organization and the community.