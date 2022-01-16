"It's God's work:' Help 4 Kids conducting annual Vienna sausage drive

First in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – Help 4 Kids is asking Florence residents to collect cans of Vienna sausage to help feed children in need when those children aren't in school.
With roughly two-thirds of the students in each Florence County school district listed as being in poverty, the awareness raised by Childhood Hunger Awareness Week (the third week in January) and the collection of food for those children is more important than ever.
"It's God's work, it really is," Help 4 Kids President Diane Welsh said. "We're giving to children who otherwise would be hungry."
She said the all-volunteer, non-profit organization currently provides around 1,800 bags of food per week as it serves each of the five districts in the county.
"Prior to the [COVID-19] pandemic, we were doing 2,400 a week," Welsh said.
Welsh said each bag contains a Chef Boyardee can, Vienna sausages, ramen noodles, applesauce, green beans, chocolate pudding, a fruit bar and two packages of either grits or oatmeal.
'They have basically a snack, two meals and one breakfast," Welsh said.
Welsh said the drive begin in 2019 when the Florence County Council declared the third week in January Childhood Hunger Week. At that time the organization developed a plan to get the community to join in by collecting Vienna sausages.
Welsh said the organization originated in a St. John's Church women's Bible study group that was, in 2013, discussing the Gospel of James.
"We were studying the Book of James and we were challenged by the fact that we all had good intentions but nobody followed through with them," Welsh said. "Four of us – well, three of us and one gentlemen who was one the vestry at that time – and one generous lady gave a donation to get us started."
Welsh said she did some research, created the system the organization currently uses and partnered with six schools.
Later that year, the organization began providing 193 bags per week at six Florence One Schools in 2013.
Nine years later, the organization is in all five Florence County school districts with pantries in each middle and high school and each Head Start in the county.
She credited Savvy magazine, CSP Insurance and several churches for helping the organization.
Welsh said it was heartwarming to see the community contribute to the organization and the community.
Food donations can be dropped from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the CSP Insurance Services Building located at 2414 Hoffmeyer Road. For large donation or to schedule a pick up, call 843-580-4111.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Help 4 Kids Florence at 252 S. Dargan St., Florence S.C. 29506.
For more information, visit help4kidsflorence.org.