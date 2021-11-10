 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
J.D. Blue endorses Casey Hancock in Hartsville mayor race
0 Comments

J.D. Blue endorses Casey Hancock in Hartsville mayor race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The third-place finisher in the Hartsville mayoral primary has made an endorsement. 

The Rev. J.D. Blue Sr. endorsed business owner Casey Hancock after a community faith breakfast held Wednesday morning at Marilyn's Kitchen. 

“Casey’s vision is our vision and he has what’s best for the whole community at heart," Blue said in a media advisory. "He’s passionate and is putting in the work and is ready for the job.”

Hancock is the owner of Bear Squared, an information technology consulting business, and a part-owner of Wild Heart Brewing Company. 

He finished second in the primary held on Nov. 2. 

Justin Evans came in first with 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over Blue, who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert