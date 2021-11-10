J.D. Blue endorses Casey Hancock in Hartsville mayor race

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The third-place finisher in the Hartsville mayoral primary has made an endorsement.

The Rev. J.D. Blue Sr. endorsed business owner Casey Hancock after a community faith breakfast held Wednesday morning at Marilyn's Kitchen.

“Casey’s vision is our vision and he has what’s best for the whole community at heart," Blue said in a media advisory. "He’s passionate and is putting in the work and is ready for the job.”

Hancock is the owner of Bear Squared, an information technology consulting business, and a part-owner of Wild Heart Brewing Company.

He finished second in the primary held on Nov. 2.

Justin Evans came in first with 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over Blue, who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%.

