J.D. Blue endorses Casey Hancock in Hartsville mayor race

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The third-place finisher in the Hartsville mayoral primary has made an endorsement.
The Rev. J.D. Blue Sr. endorsed business owner Casey Hancock after a community faith breakfast held Wednesday morning at Marilyn's Kitchen.
“Casey’s vision is our vision and he has what’s best for the whole community at heart," Blue said in a media advisory. "He’s passionate and is putting in the work and is ready for the job.”
Hancock is the owner of Bear Squared, an information technology consulting business, and a part-owner of Wild Heart Brewing Company.
He finished second in the primary held on Nov. 2.
Justin Evans came in first with 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over Blue, who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
