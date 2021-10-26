Jack O'Lanterned up at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center

FLORENCE, S.C. − The lobby on Tuesday at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center didn't just say Halloween.

It screamed Halloween with 51 decorated pumpkins.

The pumpkins came from the departments and physician offices at the Florence and Marion campuses.

They are to be judged by the executive leadership team in four categories: best overall, most creative, funniest and most artistic.

Spokesman John Russell said the contest is a way to offer staff members a chance to have some fun and to set the mood ahead of Halloween.