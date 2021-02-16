Jaime Harrison: Lindsey Graham is 'Old South' relic

"I'm sure it's probably even more than that," Harrison said. "Certain states like South Carolina, we don't register by party. So I'm sure the numbers are even greater. So my job as the chair of the Democratic National Committee is to make sure that we roll out the red carpet to these folks, to give them a home of a party that is sensible, a party that is fighting to address the issues that people care about, that they're struggling with on a day-to-day basis. While these guys go and censure each other and condemn each other and threaten each other. It's time for folks to do grown up business, and that's what Joe [Biden] is focused on right now is doing the business of the American people, because for four years, it hasn't been done."

"If there's anything that Democrats have to juggle, it's how do you juggle being a diverse party," Harrison asked. "Democrats from New York look at the world differently than Democrats from South Carolina, or South Carolina Democrats look at it differently than those in Montana or San Francisco. We all come from different cultural places and have different environments in the places we are from, but there is some common ground and commonality. Democrats believe that there should be health care available, affordable and accessible for everybody. How you come about that is different with some folks. And then some folks want Medicare for all, some want the Affordable Care Act. Some people are just somewhere in between, and so I think we just can't get caught up on the details and just have to keep our heads focused on the goal."