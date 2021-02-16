Jaime Harrison: Lindsey Graham is 'Old South' relic

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who lost to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina by 10 points in the 2020 general election said he thinks Graham is a relic of the Old South.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison spoke about Graham on the most recent episode of the "Hell and High Water with John Heilemann" podcast.
Heilemann is a national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He has also written four books about presidential campaigns and founded The Recount, a video first political blog at which he serves as executive editor.
Harrison spoke with Heilemann on the political situation of the South.
"I often said that what we are seeing here is the closing of the book of the Old South and the emergence of what I call the New South," Harrison said. "One that is bold, that is inclusive. That is diverse. I think Lindsey Graham is a relic of that Old South."
Harrison then referenced Graham's comment that African Americans can go anywhere in South Carolina as long as they're conservative.
"We need a senator that can represent all the people in South Carolina regardless if you're a Democrat or Republican or independent, whether you're black, white, Latino," Harrison continued. "If you're a conservative or liberal, that's what senators are supposed to do. And this guy has tried every opportunity to pull us apart instead of bringing us together."
He continued to speak about Graham when asked about the Republicans' emphasis on law and order.
"And [Lindsey Graham] basically said it was the fault of the Capitol Hill police for this [Jan. 6] interaction," Harrison said. "Isn't it ironic, man? It's really, really amazing the hypocrisy. And again, it goes back to it, John, that these people will say and do anything in order just to have political power and political relevance. And they are for you until they are against you. There is no moral compass. There is no moral backbone. There's no loyalty to anything other than themselves and their political power."
On the podcast, Harrison also made a pitch to Republicans who are dissatisfied with the direction of their party.
"If there are folks out here that are listening to this, and you are a Republican, and you are disgusted with where your party is going, and you're just looking for a group of people who will welcome you and open you," Harrison said. "We may not agree on everything, but at the end of the day, I know that I represent a party that loves this country. A party that understands the flaws of this nation, but at the same time is going to roll up their sleeves to address those flaws, to make life better for each and every American. That's what the Democratic party is all about."
He also talked about reports that Republicans have lost around 140,000 registered voters since the election.
"I'm sure it's probably even more than that," Harrison said. "Certain states like South Carolina, we don't register by party. So I'm sure the numbers are even greater. So my job as the chair of the Democratic National Committee is to make sure that we roll out the red carpet to these folks, to give them a home of a party that is sensible, a party that is fighting to address the issues that people care about, that they're struggling with on a day-to-day basis. While these guys go and censure each other and condemn each other and threaten each other. It's time for folks to do grown up business, and that's what Joe [Biden] is focused on right now is doing the business of the American people, because for four years, it hasn't been done."
Harrison said the biggest challenge for the Democrats going forward is juggling being a diverse party.
"If there's anything that Democrats have to juggle, it's how do you juggle being a diverse party," Harrison asked. "Democrats from New York look at the world differently than Democrats from South Carolina, or South Carolina Democrats look at it differently than those in Montana or San Francisco. We all come from different cultural places and have different environments in the places we are from, but there is some common ground and commonality. Democrats believe that there should be health care available, affordable and accessible for everybody. How you come about that is different with some folks. And then some folks want Medicare for all, some want the Affordable Care Act. Some people are just somewhere in between, and so I think we just can't get caught up on the details and just have to keep our heads focused on the goal."
And he also spoke about his relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.
"I love Jim Clyburn and his late wife, Emily Clyburn just like I was biologically theirs," Harrison said. "He has done so much for me, and he's done so much for the people here in South Carolina. It's not about the headlines for him. It's about the work. He always told me on the Hill, he said, Jamie, 'On the Hill, there are show horses and there are work horses. You need to be a workhorse.' I can't say how important he is to me, to the state, to the Democratic party. I hope he goes down as one of the greatest South Carolinians that ever lived, because he has really had a tremendous impact on the state and on the lives of the least of these in our society."