Jake and Max Holcombe delivering food truck park to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two brothers are developing a food truck park at the intersection of West Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane.

Brothers Jake and Max Holcombe are building a picnic shelter complete with bathrooms that will serve as the Eats on the Creek food truck park.

Jake is 24 and Max is 22. They attended Trinity Academy before heading to Clemson and the University of South Carolina. They have since moved back to Florence.

They said they started working on the idea after driving by the property on a day when a barbecue truck was using the site to serve its customers.

The name derives from the location of the property beside Jeffries Creek.

Jeffries Creek is a tributary of the Great Pee Dee River that runs from Hartsville to the Great Pee Dee near Old River Road.

The brothers knew that food trucks had risen in popularity since the Great Recession.

The website Restaurant Engine traces the growth in food truck popularity to the Great Recession. The website says that after people learned of the success of an Asian-Mexican fusion truck in Los Angeles, chefs began to line up to take advantage of the lower-cost business model.