FLORENCE, S.C. — James “Big Man” Kennedy will be running for Florence City Council District 1 seat. He made his formal announcement Wednesday afternoon at his home church, New Beginning Christian Outreach Ministry in West Florence.

Kennedy said that he is running to make positive changes and to make Florence an oasis.

“It is important that this city goes forward. I am about advancement and development. Florence is the CenterPoint and should represent an oasis,” he said. “From Francis Marion University to the mouth of I-20 to where it forms into I-95, we should have chain restaurants on both sides of the interstate. That is what I would like to create, a city with a national reputation for having entertainment, good food, hotels and restaurants. The entire community would benefit.”

If selected for the seat, he said, his first priority would be making opportunities for youth.

“My first priority is the youth,” Kennedy said. “We have been dealing with students being put out of our public school system and it seems as if no one has anything to say. That is concerning. When those children are put out of school, they walk the streets and get into trouble, which leads to trouble with the law. We need to do something. I would like to partner with the Florence Police Department, so we can correct the actions of our youth and build healthy relationships with law enforcement.”

Bishop John T. Brown, pastor of New Beginning Christian Outreach Ministry, said Kennedy is committed to service.

“I am delighted to stand with minister James “Big Man” Kennedy,” said Bishop John T. Brown. “He is a voice for the people. He works faithfully with this ministry and the community to make a difference in people’s lives. I support his running as city councilman here in the great city of Florence.”

Suzanne La Rochelle supports Kennedy’s campaign and believes in his mission. Rochelle recently ran for the South Carolina Senate 31 seat.

“It is my absolute honor to support James Kennedy for the City Council seat,” La Rochelle said. “James has resided in Florence his entire life and he carries on his shoulders the history of this city. I believe that we cannot forget the past as we build the future. James and I met through our mutual interest in civil rights. I am humbled to stand beside him. He is a pillar of the struggles and success of this city. He would be a great elder for City Council.”

Kennedy said he organized a civil rights walk in Florence in 1979 and had to walk by himself. He said that he is not afraid to stand alone.

Kennedy ended his speech with a pledge:

“I pledge to use my council salary to do whatever is necessary to bring in funds, find grant writers, and get money into the city. Money is what we need. Money talks and that is what we need for a change.”

