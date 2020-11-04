James Hudson's dream of being sheriff comes true

Hudson said he is up to the challenge.

“I love people and want to be sure I am prepared,” Hudson said. “I want to be the best sheriff that I can be.”

Although Hudson has the distinction of being the first African-American sheriff in Darlington County, he said he didn’t want the election to be about his skin color.

“I wanted people to vote for James Hudson, the person, not for my skin color,” he said. “I know some people voted for me because I am black, and I appreciate their votes.

“I am the first black person, but I am the most qualified.”

Hudson said his aim is to reduce crime in Darlington County.

“I think that is the most important thing to the citizens of Darlington County,” Hudson said.

He said people often find themselves in a position they never intended to be in and don’t want to be in.

“We have to find out how they got there and why,” he said. “Not everyone is a criminal. If the intent is to be a criminal, the law is what it is.”

Hudson described himself as a “humble person.” He is also a quiet person.