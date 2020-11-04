James Hudson's dream of being sheriff comes true

DARLINGTON — “It was a hard fight, and I took a lot of criticism,” said James Hudson Jr., newly elected sheriff of Darlington County.
Hudson defeated Sheriff Tony Chavis in the June primary for the privilege to run on the Democratic ticket for sheriff of Darlington County. In Tuesday’s election, he faced Republican challenger Michael B. August and won.
“It feels good,” Hudson said.
Hudson said he wants to thank God and “the people wanting this to happen.”
Hudson said he won without attacking anyone’s character. He said he took the campaign to the people in the community and let them decide who they wanted to be sheriff.
Hudson, a native of Hartsville, has more than 25 years in law enforcement, starting in 1966, with the Glenn Campbell Detention Center, and a year later being hired by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He worked there for 16½ years. He was the police chief in Hartsville for four years before joining the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, where he now serves.
“It has been a dream of mine to be sheriff,” Hudson said.
He said while working at the sheriff’s department, he decided he could handle the job and went back to school and worked hard to make it happen.
Hudson said he is up to the challenge.
“I love people and want to be sure I am prepared,” Hudson said. “I want to be the best sheriff that I can be.”
Although Hudson has the distinction of being the first African-American sheriff in Darlington County, he said he didn’t want the election to be about his skin color.
“I wanted people to vote for James Hudson, the person, not for my skin color,” he said. “I know some people voted for me because I am black, and I appreciate their votes.
“I am the first black person, but I am the most qualified.”
Hudson said his aim is to reduce crime in Darlington County.
“I think that is the most important thing to the citizens of Darlington County,” Hudson said.
He said people often find themselves in a position they never intended to be in and don’t want to be in.
“We have to find out how they got there and why,” he said. “Not everyone is a criminal. If the intent is to be a criminal, the law is what it is.”
Hudson described himself as a “humble person.” He is also a quiet person.
“I love to listen to people talk,” he said. “I am always prepared for the challenge.”
Hudson said he would like to thank everyone who has supported his journey to become sheriff and who believed in him.
“I would like to thank my wife, family, my 91-year-old aunt, friends and the Hudson team members who helped with the journey,” Hudson said. “To everyone who believes in James Hudson, thank you, thank you, thank you, and thank the Lord.”
Hudson will take over as sheriff in January.
