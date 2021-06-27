James Lockemy to retire, South Carolina General Assembly to elect new court of appeals chief judge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the first time since 2016, the South Carolina General Assembly will be looking for a new chief judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals.
The state's judicial merit selection commission announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for several seats on the state's court benches including the seat of James Lockemy, chief judge of the state court of appeals. A media advisory indicates that Lockemy will retire at the end of the calendar year, creating a vacancy in Seat 5 on the court of appeals bench.
South Carolina’s court system
The Palmetto State’s judicial system is broken down into three parts: a trial-level court which is called the circuit court, a first level of an appeals court which is called the court of appeals, and the top decision-making body for the state judiciary, the state supreme court.
The state’s circuit court is broken down into 16 different judicial circuits. Florence and Marion counties are in the 12th Judicial Circuit, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro counties are in the Fourth Judicial Circuit along with Chesterfield County, and Williamsburg County is in the Third Judicial Circuit with Clarendon, Sumter and Lee counties.
Each circuit has judges that hear cases within them. There are also several at-large judges based at different locations around the state.
There are also several specialized courts including administrative law courts and family law — divorces and child-custody issues — courts.
Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. was elected to a four-year term in November 2018.
How judges are selected in South Carolina
In South Carolina, judges on the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, family court, and administrative law court are elected by a joint vote of the South Carolina General Assembly. The votes for the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, and family court have to be conducted in a public session.
Candidates for these courts must first be screened and found qualified by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. The commission consists of five appointees from the state Senate and five appointees from the state House of Representatives.
On the commission are state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, state Sen. Luke A. Rankin, state Sen. Tom Young Jr., Hope Blackley, J.P. “Pete” Strom, state Rep. G. Murrell Smith, state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, state Rep. Chris Murphy, Andrew Safran, and Lucy Grey McIver.
Sabb’s Senate district includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Administrative Law Court seats up for election
Also up for election will be Seat 4 on the South Carolina Supreme Court, currently held by Kaye Hearn, and Seat 9 on the court of appeals, currently held by Gary Hill, and Seat 2 on the Administrative Law Court held by Milton Kimpson.
There are also six circuit and family court seats in the Pee Dee that will be up for election next year.
Pee Dee Circuit and Family Court seats up for election
There are three seats up in the Fourth Judicial Circuit: Seat 1 on the circuit court bench which is currently held by Paul Burch, Seat 1 on the family court bench which is currently held by Cely Ann Brigman and Seat 3 on the family court bench which is currently vacant.
Seat 3 was previously held by Michael Holt. Holt moved from the family court to the circuit court in 2020.
There are two seats up in the Third Judicial Circuit: Seat 1 on the circuit court bench which is currently held by Ralph Cothran Jr. and Seat 1 on the family court bench which is currently held by Thomas Bultman.
There is one seat up in the 12th Judicial Circuit: Seat 3 on the family court bench which is currently vacant.
Seat 3 was previously held by Jerry Vinson Jr. who was elevated to the court of appeals.
How to apply
Applications for all these positions are now being accepted by the judicial merit selection commission.
In order to receive application materials, a prospective candidate, including judges seeking reelection, must notify the commission in writing of his or her intent to apply. An email will suffice for written notification. Correspondence and questions should be directed to Erin B. Crawford, chief counsel, P.O. Box 142, Columbia, S.C. 29202.