James Lockemy to retire, South Carolina General Assembly to elect new court of appeals chief judge

Also up for election will be Seat 4 on the South Carolina Supreme Court, currently held by Kaye Hearn, and Seat 9 on the court of appeals, currently held by Gary Hill, and Seat 2 on the Administrative Law Court held by Milton Kimpson.

There are also six circuit and family court seats in the Pee Dee that will be up for election next year.

Pee Dee Circuit and Family Court seats up for election

There are three seats up in the Fourth Judicial Circuit: Seat 1 on the circuit court bench which is currently held by Paul Burch, Seat 1 on the family court bench which is currently held by Cely Ann Brigman and Seat 3 on the family court bench which is currently vacant.

Seat 3 was previously held by Michael Holt. Holt moved from the family court to the circuit court in 2020.

There are two seats up in the Third Judicial Circuit: Seat 1 on the circuit court bench which is currently held by Ralph Cothran Jr. and Seat 1 on the family court bench which is currently held by Thomas Bultman.

There is one seat up in the 12th Judicial Circuit: Seat 3 on the family court bench which is currently vacant.

Seat 3 was previously held by Jerry Vinson Jr. who was elevated to the court of appeals.