Jamestown art exhibit celebrated with brass band

FLORENCE, S.C. — Not many art exhibits come with a brass band, let alone a parade, but The Jamestown African American Art Show on display at the FMU University Place Gallery arrived with both Saturday afternoon.

Xavier Harrison and the Sounds of Praise marched from the FMU Performing Arts Center up Dargan Street to the gallery while artists whose work is part of the exhibit — and more than a few spectators — danced ahead of the band.

"Today we're recognizing African American artists from the Pee Dee and beyond. The Jamestown African American Art show is an extension of Come Celebrate Jamestown where we celebrate the culture and story of Ervin James, my great-great-grandfather, who purchased 109 acres back in 1870," said Terry James with the Jamestown Foundation who organized the exhibition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're here to recognize the gifts and talents these young people have," James said.

Saturday's event was the first Jamestown event in the last two years.

"For the last two years we canceled our events sadly, but it was for the safety of the people. We have older family members and older families that wanted to come out," James said.