Jane Snipes writes book to help job seekers

FLORENCE, S.C. — “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” In Jane Snipes’ case, when a pandemic hits and your professional life comes to a standstill, write a book.
“Surviving the Job Search: The Ultimate Job-Search Guide” is the “must-have” guide to job searching from the point of view of a recruiter with more than 30 years’ experience in the profession, and for the past 20 years, owner of her own business, Northstar.
Snipes said she has been providing recruiting services for Biometrics, Identity Management, and Physical and Logical Access Control since 2000 at Northstar. She said it is “the longest serving recruiting firm in identity management and biometrics in North America. Our approach saves our clients time and money in the interview process, and our reputation is built on our ability to understand the needs of our clients and the career objectives of our candidates.”
Snipes said that in January she decided to write a book and worked an hour or two a day on it. When COVID-19 hit, Snipes said, her business came to a halt. She said even though companies were still hiring they weren’t able to get people to the interview. She started to write full time her book, “Surviving the Job Search,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snipes said she accidentally fell into a career in recruiting in 1990. She was volunteering with Junior Achievement when she called upon an executive at McLeod hospital, and as a result of that meeting got a job as a recruiter at the hospital.
She became a third-party recruiter in 1995, and opened her own recruiting firm in 2000.
Snipes was a “nationally-ranked, award winning recruiter” within Management Recruiters International. Her first year as a third-party recruiter, Snipes was ranked 11th in the country, and the second year, she was ninth in the country.
Since 2001, Snipes’ focus has been “Physical and Logical Access Control, starting initially with Biometrics and Identity Management in 2001 then expanding to full Physical and Logical Access Control within a few years”.
Snipes said one thing she has learned over her 30-year career in recruiting is that is doesn’t matter the level of job entry a person is seeking, the job process is the same. She said people make the same mistakes in the process.
Snipes said most resume books just tell a story but are short on details on the “how to.”
Her book “Surviving the Job Search” takes the job seeker from the starting point all the way to how to resign from the job.
Snipes said the process starts with opening the computer, how to write a resume, a cover letter, the interview, a response to an interview, and how to negotiate an offer so as to not leave any money on the table.
The most important thing people do wrong is formatting the resume. She said it looks good on the computer screen, but as it is pulled into the data base it gets corrupted and most incidents doesn’t end up looking like the job seeker intended it to look like. That and a poorly written resume, Snipes said, are the two of the most glaring mistakes. She said a resume must include good writing skills, good grammar and clear and concise information.
Snipes self-published her book and said her second book is going to be on how to navigate the self-publishing route for publishing a book.
She said the Kindle is an incredible voice for people who have a lot to say but no platform to say it.
Snipes said her book is getting a lot of attention and the comments have been positive.
One reader said the book is a “must read” for everyone who has searched for a job or intends to do a job search.
Snipes said this is a vocation, a calling for her. She wants to help people be their best when looking for a job.
“I am happy to chat with anyone who has a question,” Snipes said.
Snipes said said a job search is a mammoth task. She has added stories on almost every page to give the reader a chuckle.
“It’s a fast read,” Snipes said.
The book is 119 pages and is $28 on Kindle.
Snipes moved from Great Britain to Florence at age 14, then graduated from West Florence High School in 1981 and from Francis Marion College in 1985.
She has been married to Steve Snipes for 31 years, and they have two sons.
For more information, go to the company website: http://www.northstarcorp.com.
