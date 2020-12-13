Jane Snipes writes book to help job seekers

She became a third-party recruiter in 1995, and opened her own recruiting firm in 2000.

Snipes was a “nationally-ranked, award winning recruiter” within Management Recruiters International. Her first year as a third-party recruiter, Snipes was ranked 11th in the country, and the second year, she was ninth in the country.

Since 2001, Snipes’ focus has been “Physical and Logical Access Control, starting initially with Biometrics and Identity Management in 2001 then expanding to full Physical and Logical Access Control within a few years”.

Snipes said one thing she has learned over her 30-year career in recruiting is that is doesn’t matter the level of job entry a person is seeking, the job process is the same. She said people make the same mistakes in the process.

Snipes said most resume books just tell a story but are short on details on the “how to.”

Her book “Surviving the Job Search” takes the job seeker from the starting point all the way to how to resign from the job.

Snipes said the process starts with opening the computer, how to write a resume, a cover letter, the interview, a response to an interview, and how to negotiate an offer so as to not leave any money on the table.