FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarrod Tippins, founder of The Pharmacy on Hoffmeyer Road, was named the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year on Wednesday.

The president and CEO of Dedicated Community Bank, Jim Ivey, announced the award at the Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon, which took place at the Florence Center. He said the Lake City native not only operates an essential business, one that became even more important and busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also supports the community in a number of ways.

“He’s done a lot with that business, The Pharmacy, that he started, and is just an overall superb community supporter in all kinds of corners,” said Michael Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it’s education or anything else, somehow, some way he is involved in it.”

According to Ivey’s introduction, Tippins serves on a number of boards throughout the county, such as the McLeod Health Foundation Board of Trustees, the Florence County Disabilities Foundation Board of Directors and the Lake City Community Theater Board of Directors, among others.

During the pandemic, Ivey said, Tippins served the community by giving out vaccines, tests, and medication all on top of his and his staff’s usual workload.

“Whether you are a patient of Jarrod’s pharmacy or not, you couldn’t help but notice driving by that the parking lot was frequently full of people,” Ivey said. “There are even stories of Jarrod working the drive-thru line with a walkie talkie, relaying patient information inside to cut down on wait times.”

During his career, Tippins has won several other awards: the CVS Pharmacy Paragon award in 2010 and 2011, the Distinguished Young Pharmacist award from the SC Pharmacy Association in 2015 and the Excellence in Innovation award from the SC Pharmacy Association in 2022.

“With a dedication to excellent customer service and continual improvement, it is no surprise that Jarrod has been recognized by his industry with several honors,” Ivey said.

After the luncheon, Tippins said he feels unworthy of the recognition, but he is thankful of the Florence County community for its support.

“Obviously, the people value me more than I thought that they did,” Tippins said. “I’m just humbled and thankful for what God has allowed me and used me in this community to help people.”

Tippins became a pharmacist in 2009 and worked for a national chain. During that time, he served as the Pee Dee regional director of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association, the president of the Pee Dee Pharmacy Association and a member of the National Community Pharmacists Association.

He headed back to his hometown of Lake City and worked at an independent pharmacy, the Medicine Cabinet, before opening The Pharmacy in 2016. Tippins is the owner, operator and pharmacist in charge of The Pharmacy.

In addition to being a pharmacist, a business owner and serving the community, Tippins is also a talented performer. He sings, dances and plays the piano, and he has performed at the National Cathedral and at Carnegie Hall.

Last year, he won the People’s Choice Award at Dancing For Our Future Stars.