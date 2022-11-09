Jason M. Brown wins district 6 seat for Lake City City Council

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Jason M. Brown will be joining the Lake City Council.

Brown defeated incumbent Richard Cook for the District 6 seat. Brown received 154 votes, or 50.49%, and Cook received 149 votes, or 48.85%. Brown won by five votes. Brown has no experience in the political arena and said he is eager to bring forward change.

A native of Lake City, Brown, is a full-time firefighter with the city of Florence and works part time at First Choice Ambulance in Lake City. He also volunteers to coach youth sports and uses his time as coach to mentor the younger generation. His ultimate objective is to bring the city together to create a stronger, safer and more vibrant Lake City where everyone has the opportunity to be successful.

Brown said the win feels good and he is looking forward to learning the ropes as he works hand-in-hand with the mayor and council to resolve issues.

“I feel very good about the win,” Brown said. “When I get in the seat, I want to learn as much as possible and learn how to handle the issues plaguing the people in our town. I am ready to work to resolve issues and keep the city moving forward.”

Cook, who has served on the Lake City Council for seven years, said his experience on the council has been an interesting one and he will miss it.

“I wish much luck to Brown," Cook said. “There is a lot going on in the city. I have enjoyed my time serving the people of Lake City.”

Cook will be having open heart surgery in two weeks, and he said his health is his first priority.