Jay Hinesley puts on his dancing shoes

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Board of Directors of The School Foundation has made the decision to postpone their Dancing for Our Future Stars event scheduled for next Tuesday because of COVID-19. More than 800 guests attend this event each year, and the foundation is not willing to put anyone at risk of contracting the virus.
The event has been rescheduled for March 24, 2022, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Jay Hinesley. His partner is Mallory Baxley.
Julian “Jay” Hinesley is new to Florence. He became the chief executive officer of the MUSC Health-Florence Division in mid-May. Hinesley came to Florence from Vanderbilt Health, where he served as CEO of Vanderbilt’s Wilson County Hospital.
Hinesley attended Presbyterian College as an undergraduate and received a Master’s in Health Administration from MUSC. He began his career at Roper St. Francis in Charleston and then worked for Community Health Systems as a hospital CEO for seven years before joining Vanderbilt Health.
Hinesley and his wife have three young children.
Baxley is 22 years old and a senior biology major at Francis Marion University. She began her dance training at the age of 2, and her training consists of tap, jazz, modern, lyrical, contemporary and musical theater. Baxley has been a featured performer in Florence Little Theater plays such as “Mary Poppins” and the “Wizard of Oz.” She has performed at Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, USC half-time performances and many more.
She has previously competed in Lee County Dancing with the Stars, Cheraw Dancing with the Stars and Florence’s Dancing For Our Future Stars. She has been named both a national Youth Dance Ambassador and a National Dance Idol.
Hinesley recently took time to answer questions.
Q. Who is your dance partner?
A. Mallory Baxter.
Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A. I was honored to be asked to support the schools system!
Q. Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A. As the son of a school superintendent, I have a heart for the public school system. I recognize how important the foundation is to helping the district provide the best possible education for the community as well as my own children.
Q. Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A. I did not, but all three of mine are in the FSD1.
Q. Do you have any prior dance training?
A. I do not have any training but have participated in musical theater and several productions over the years.
Q. How would you describe your dancing ability?
A. Only one left foot but definitely a novice.
Q. What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A. Improving every week is a great feeling.
Q. What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A. Life is very busy, and amid the pandemic it has been hard to find time to rehearse.
Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A. Absolutely! It takes a lot of strength and stamina to do it well. I feel fortunate to have been paired with Mallory.
Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A. I am very competitive. Winning would prove to my wife that I actually can dance.
Q. What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A. I’m scared to ask them, but I’m hopeful they think it is a great opportunity to support the school district and that I am a fun guy that is willing to try new things.
Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant?
A. The best advice I have received so far is to enjoy it and not take myself too seriously.
Q. What are some other ways you give back to the community?
A. I am new to the area, but as a graduate of Presbyterian College I have always tried to live by the school’s motto of while we live we serve. In that regard I often look for ways to give back. Over the years that has included everything from volunteering at food banks to serving on boards of nonprofit organizations.
Q. What are your hobbies?
A. I enjoy spending time with my family mostly these days, but when I am able, I like to play tennis, fish and work on small engines.
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.