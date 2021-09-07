Jay Hinesley to take a break from hospital duties for Dancing for Our Future Stars

A. I’m scared to ask them, but I’m hopeful they think it is a great opportunity to support the school district and that I am a fun guy that is willing to try new things.

Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant?

A. The best advice I have received so far is to enjoy it and not take myself too seriously.

Q. What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A. I am new to the area, but as a graduate of Presbyterian College I have always tried to live by the school’s motto of while we live we serve. In that regard I often look for ways to give back. Over the years that has included everything from volunteering at food banks to serving on boards of nonprofit organizations.

Q. What are your hobbies?

A. I enjoy spending time with my family mostly these days, but when I am able, I like to play tennis, fish and work on small engines.

Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.