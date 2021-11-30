Jay Jordan announces Senate District 31 campaign

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan has entered the race to replace Hugh Leatherman as the representative of Senate District 31.
Jordan, a Republican representing House District 63, announced his campaign Tuesday afternoon in the James Allen Plaza behind the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on South Dargan Street.
Jordan said he talked with his wife, Tara, about where they wanted to raise their family and they 100% agreed that they wanted to raise their children where they were raised, Florence. He said there’s no better compliment to a place than that. Jordan said he would determine if he would be a successful state senator if his kids and his nieces and nephews made the same decision he and Tara did.
“We can do it if we all make that the goal and we all work toward a plan to achieve that goal,” Jordan said. “We can’t do it one at a time and we can’t do it by ourselves. So here’s what I ask: We’ve got eight weeks to election day, I pray that you’ll help me, that you’ll tell all your friends about this campaign and what we’re trying to do.”
Jordan currently serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and chairman of the House Redistricting Subcommittee.
He said afterward that he would continue to serve in the House during the eight week campaign for the Republican nomination.
Jordan has served in the state House of Representatives since he was elected in a 2015 special election to fill the term of Dr. Kristopher Crawford who resigned. He also previously served as chairman of the Florence County Board of Elections and Voter Registration and ran for Congress in 2012.
He was born and raised in Florence. He left Florence to attend the College of Charleston and the Charleston School of Law. Ultimately, Jordan began his own law firm a few years after returning to Florence. He said he had been practicing law for a little more than 10 years. Jordan and his wife have three children.
State Rep. Phillip Lowe, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter and former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard spoke at Jordan’s announcement and offered their endorsements of him.
Among those standing behind Jordan and offering their endorsements were Florence County Councilmen Kent Caudle, Jerry Yarborough Jr. and Toney Moore and Florence City Councilman William Schofield.
Jordan will face Mike Reichenbach in the Jan. 25 Republican primary.