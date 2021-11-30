Jay Jordan announces Senate District 31 campaign

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan has entered the race to replace Hugh Leatherman as the representative of Senate District 31.

Jordan, a Republican representing House District 63, announced his campaign Tuesday afternoon in the James Allen Plaza behind the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on South Dargan Street.

Jordan said he talked with his wife, Tara, about where they wanted to raise their family and they 100% agreed that they wanted to raise their children where they were raised, Florence. He said there’s no better compliment to a place than that. Jordan said he would determine if he would be a successful state senator if his kids and his nieces and nephews made the same decision he and Tara did.

“We can do it if we all make that the goal and we all work toward a plan to achieve that goal,” Jordan said. “We can’t do it one at a time and we can’t do it by ourselves. So here’s what I ask: We’ve got eight weeks to election day, I pray that you’ll help me, that you’ll tell all your friends about this campaign and what we’re trying to do.”

Jordan currently serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and chairman of the House Redistricting Subcommittee.