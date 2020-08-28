Jay Jordan faces Isaac Wilson to keep S.C. House seat

He previously ran for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council in 2016. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by current council members Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn Willis.

Two council members are elected by the city at-large in the 2016/2020 election cycle.

He secured 12.87% of the vote in the primary to come in fourth behind Williams-Blake, Willis, and Bryant David Moses. Williams-Blake and Willis were elected over Republican Chris Wegmann in the general election.

What do the candidates plan to do if reelected or elected?

"Elections have consequences," Jordan said at a recent Florence County Republican Party meeting. "We've learned that the hard way...The other thing that you've heard tonight that I think is critical is all of the candidates have talked about how faith and family are the core values that we believe in as Republicans, about infrastructure, about education, about economic development. Those are the things that separate us out, folks. Those are the things that have made Florence grow and prosper and will continue in the next phase to determine if we'll be successful."

Jordan also mentioned the importance of the election as it is the one before the General Assembly redraws the district lines.