Jay Jordan faces Isaac Wilson to keep S.C. House seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican incumbent Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. faces Democrat Isaac Wilson III to retain the House District 63 seat in the South Carolina General Assembly.
What is House District 63?
The South Carolina General Assembly is divided into two bodies: the House and the Senate.
Members of the General Assembly are paid $10,400 in South Carolina; however, they also receive money per month for in-district expenses that raises that amount to around $30,000.
The South Carolina House of Representatives consists of 124 members each representing geographic portions of the state with similar level of population. House District 63 is one of the 124 seats.
What areas does House District 63 include?
House District 63 includes portions of west Florence. The district includes the southwestern portion of the city of Florence and most of the west Florence suburbs.
Why is there an election?
The South Carolina Constitution says that members of the South Carolina House of Representatives are elected to a two-year term. Thus, each of the 124 seats in the South Carolina House, including House District 60, are elected every two years.
In the 2018 election, Jordan defeated Democrat Mike Brank in the general election. Jordan received 64.6% of the vote to retain the seat.
Who is running?
Jordan and Wilson are the candidates.
Jordan was unchallenged for the Republican nomination.
He was born and raised in Florence. He left Florence to attend the College of Charleston and the Charleston School of Law. Ultimately, Jordan began his own law firm a few years after returning to Florence. He said he had been practicing law for a little more than 10 years. Jordan and his wife have three children.
Jordan was elected in a 2015 special election after the resignation of Kristopher Crawford. He was reelected in 2016 and 2018.
He previously ran for the Congressional District 7 seat held by fellow Republican Tom Rice when it was re-created.
Wilson was unchallenged for the Democratic nomination.
He is a graduate of Wilson High School, Denmark Technical College, and Morris College. Wilson is the founder of the Isaac Wilson Project, an anti-bullying organization, and the author of two books.
He also served as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's campaign representative in Florence during the run to the Democratic preference primary in late February. Wilson worked for the campaign of Joe Biden before working for the Gabbard campaign.
He previously ran for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council in 2016. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by current council members Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn Willis.
Two council members are elected by the city at-large in the 2016/2020 election cycle.
He secured 12.87% of the vote in the primary to come in fourth behind Williams-Blake, Willis, and Bryant David Moses. Williams-Blake and Willis were elected over Republican Chris Wegmann in the general election.
What do the candidates plan to do if reelected or elected?
"Elections have consequences," Jordan said at a recent Florence County Republican Party meeting. "We've learned that the hard way...The other thing that you've heard tonight that I think is critical is all of the candidates have talked about how faith and family are the core values that we believe in as Republicans, about infrastructure, about education, about economic development. Those are the things that separate us out, folks. Those are the things that have made Florence grow and prosper and will continue in the next phase to determine if we'll be successful."
Jordan also mentioned the importance of the election as it is the one before the General Assembly redraws the district lines.
"I come from a proud, hardworking family that has as always been about everyone having their fair share for as long as I can remember," Wilson says on his campaign website. "I want to work for you. We need to create more living wage jobs, improve our schools, pay our teachers and make healthcare accessible and affordable, a top priority. With nearly a decade of government experience in working with schools and communities, I know what it takes to find solutions, navigate the complicated governmental agencies, and get things done."
Where and when to vote?
The latest information available from the South Carolina Elections Commission says the district has 27,182 registered voters.
House District 63 includes portions of 18 precincts. They are Delmae 1, Ebenezer 1-3, Florence Wards 2, 4-8, 11, 12, and 14, Savannah Grove, and South Florence 1 and 2.
The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.
The House District 63 election will be held in the Nov. 3 general election.
The district is considered safely Republican, according to FairMapsSC, a nonpartisan group working to redraw the legislative districts in South Carolina to promote more competitive general elections.
What happens after the election?
The South Carolina House of Representatives will return to session on the second Tuesday in January.
