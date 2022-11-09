Jay Jordan is reelected to House of Representatives

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the race for South Carolina House of Representatives from District 63, incumbent Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan, seeking a fifth term, won 71.17 percent of the votes to his Democratic opponent Vincent Coe’s 28.69 percent of the votes. In unofficial results, Jordan received 6,353 votes and Coe received 2,561 votes with 13 write in votes cast.

Jordan said Tuesday night he is ready to get back to work and tackle the issues he ran on such as economic development, infrastructure and education.

He said Florence County is in a key position to work on these issues and he is ready to help.

Jordan said today is time to start planning the next session. He plans to get to work on issues of law and order, bond reform, and support for law enforcement and others that he ran on.

“I want to say thank you to a lot of people who have supported me over the years,” Jordan said.

He thanked the people for their confidence in the job he has done so far and for reelecting him to the S.C. House of Representatives.

He said it was the big picture that resonated with voters. Jordan said people are concerned about the rising cost of groceries and the high cost of gas.

Asked during the campaign why he was running for reelection, Jordan said he wants to continue on the path he has been on, working for the people of Florence and South Carolina. He wants to continue to find ways to improve the education system, support law enforcement, keep taxes low, and continue to make the infrastructure better in South Carolina.

A Florence attorney, Jordan has served in the House of Representatives since 2015. He ran as a conservative who wants to continue to help write the next chapter for Florence so that it will be a place where his children and others will want to grow up, work, and raise their families.

A native of Florence, Jordan and his wife, Tara, have three children. He is a member of Florence Baptist Temple, where he graduated from high school before attending the College of Charleston.

Jordan said he has spent his entire life in Florence County with the exception of the time he was in school. Jordan is also a graduate of the Charleston School of Law, 2007. He has been practicing law for more than 10 years and began his own law firm, on Evans Street, a few years after returning to Florence.

Coe ran a campaign on issues of increasing teacher pay, removing state income tax and a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“I want to thank my supporters who have helped me along the way,” Coe said on Tuesday night.

He said everyone along the campaign trail worked hard and put their best effort forward.

“We all celebrate together,” he said.

Coe said he and his supporters worked hard and did their best. This was his first time running.

A native of Darlington, Coe is a graduate of Lamar High School, 2003; University of South Carolina; Case Western Reserve University School of Law; and Francis Marion University Executive Education Program. He operates a home-based business, Balcony Advisors, that serves the Pee Dee region. Coe is a member of Center Baptist Church and a licensed minister.