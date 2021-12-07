 Skip to main content
Jay Jordan, Mike Reichenbach fill out paperwork to enter Senate District 31 race
Jay Jordan, Mike Reichenbach fill out paperwork to enter Senate District 31 race

FLORENCE, S.C. 

 The Florence County Republican Party held a signing event Tuesday morning for Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach to fill out the paperwork to declare their candidacies in the Senate District 31 special election. Both men attended the event with their wives and campaign staff. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

