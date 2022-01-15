Jay Jordan, Mike Reichenbach running for Senate District 31 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach recently spoke with the Morning News to answer questions about their campaigns ahead of the primary.
Tell the voters about yourself.
Jordan: [I was] born and raised here. I guess going further back than that to my parents. My dad grew up in Evergreen here. My mother grew up in Latta, just kind of down the road. And they met in the middle here, so to speak, in a neutral site in Florence and raised me here.
[I] went to school and eventually met my wife to be here in town. [We] decided when we wanted to start our family that there was no other place we wanted to be than right here and raise our family here in Florence. From there, I have three children, 15, 12 and 10. We're your typical Florence family, from the ball field to church, and work and school and everything like that. We spend most of our lives in that sort of form and fashion.
Somewhere along the way, I decided I wanted to get involved politically. And since that time, I've served now in the House. Well I served in other capacities before I was in the House, whether it be the Planning Commission, the election commission, other nonprofit groups, things like that, But eventually I felt the call to run for that the South Carolina House and was elected there in 2015. I have served continuously since that time. I now serve as the chairman of House Ethics Committee, as well as the House Judiciary Committee. It's been a privilege and an honor to represent my friends, my neighbors, my family, from Florence in Colombia. And now I believe I'm asking for their support to take the next step and represent them in Senate.
Reichenbach: Charisse and I love Florence. This has been our home for 14 years. For us, for our kids. We've coached her our kids here: city league football, rec league, softball and baseball, YMCA basketball. We've worshiped with folks in the Pee Dee. We've served alongside of them, volunteered, given turkeys away, [been] chairman of the board of the chamber. We love this city because we love the people. And we love this county and this region because of the people. That's what makes Florence and the Pee Dee special.
So when we first bought the dealership in 2008, and we now own three dealerships and have approximately 180 employees. We feel it's a part of the way we give back to the community is by being a good steward. The three dealerships are a way we create jobs and create opportunities for both our employees as well as customers to be service here. But now we've transitioned to a place where now our kids are gone and we are empty nesters. Charisse and I just celebrated our 25th anniversary. And we're at a really good spot in our life to even be more involved as a public servant. And at that, at this point, being a public servant, we find in politically being involved to help make the laws that can make the lives of folks here in Florence in Darlington in the Pee Dee better.
What made you decide to run for Senate?
Reichenbach: About five to six years ago, there was some legislation in the General Assembly that had to do with the auto industry and over 100 dealers went to Columbia and watched the process. And while there were a lot of really good and smart people there, there was a lack of business acumen and knowledge of the economic impacts of what the decisions could do to the constituents back home.
And I remember going home and telling Charisse that if the time ever came to where I could help bring some balance from the standpoint of business experience – an outsider's experience – into an arena that is filled with many, many attorneys, that might be an opportunity for us to provide a different perspective. So that as laws were being made, and decisions are being made, the voice of the business community could be heard. More importantly, the impact that the laws were being passed in being considered the impact of those laws on the folks back home.
That's really our goal. That's my goal... But my goal as a state senator, as an outsider, is to speak for the business community in this, bring the business tenants to Colombia.
We can't spend money in business that we don't have. As individuals, we can't spend money that we don't have. There's a reckoning at some point. How do we bring more fiscal constraint and smaller government to allow the private sector to do well so people can have a more fulfilling and successful life based upon their hard work?
Jordan: The reality is this: the next senator has to be prepared to represent us. I believe what I've learned from serving in the House as far as the nature of the process... the process of state government, as well as the relationships I've built, while serving in the House made me uniquely prepared to do the job of being a senator. Certainly, I think everyone recognizes the big shoes to be filled with the passing of Senator Leatherman: someone who served for 40 years and [for] 20 years as the Senate Finance chair, that's going to take someone who does have knowledge of both the process and the people involved.
The reality is also this, there are lots of places in the state that felt like during the tenure of Senator Leatherman Florence was overly shined upon. And I think it's going to take someone with that experience, but also with that lifetime dedication to Florence, to be able to go and explain in the most sincerest of terms, that that idea is just false. That the reality is Florence is the center of a region of the state, the Pee Dee, and as Florence goes, so does the Pee Dee. And therefore, we have to invest in the success of Florence because we're not just investing in Florence, we're investing in an entire region of the state. And that's too important. When we look at the state of South Carolina as a whole, we have to be able to see the importance of the regions of the state and Florence is key to that.
If you are elected, what will be your No. 1 priority?
Jordan: I'd say its the next chapter so to speak. I've said one the hardest parts about this race is being the House member to the fullest of my ability while at the same time running for this Senate race. I would say it's continuation of the things we've already started, in my time in the House: continue to make economic development a priority, continue to make improving education a priority, continue to make investing in our infrastructure a priority. Those things are connected. You can't say any one is more important, because they're all connected and they're all vitally important.
So I'd say the best answer is a continuation of the things I've fought for and stood for: continued government transparency.
We absolutely need t give strong consideration to a significant tax cut. We have extended an extra large amount of money that has come into the state. We need to No. 1, put money aside to make sure we're prepared to where we need to be able make sure we meet our obligations in that we've put money aside for the rainy day, which we've done those things. So now we need to talk about returning some of that excess to the taxpayer.
Reichenbach: My No. 1 priority would be a continuation of what we've been doing with this listening tour. Charisse and I travel all over the district and the Pee Dee, usually three to four locations a day, listening to people, less talking and more listening to hear what's on their minds. What are their priorities? What are their concerns? So I would continue listening to the constituents.
I don't want to be a politician for the power, for the prestige, or for the position, I want to be a politician in the General Assembly to serve as a state senator. So if I'm going to serve the public, I need to hear what's on their minds.
And then when I'm in Colombia, I need to learn and listen to the other state senators and the other legislators and hear what's on their minds and in the other parts of the state. Let's figure out how we can promote our district to show the relevancy of what we can do for the state and how we can bring more success here.
So listening would be the first thing I would do.
Listening and learning and collaborating. That's what we've done in business. That's why we've grown from one store in 2008 in the middle of the greatest recession this country's seen since the Great Depression and we've grown into three stores with 180 plus employees. Because we've collaborated. We work together with customers, employees, suppliers, vendors to better off everyone's life within the businesses we're in and growth we're able to bring.
The South Carolina Senate is very seniority driven. If you are elected, you will be the least senior member in the body. What do you do to advocate for Florence and the Pee Dee?
Reichenbach: I think advocating for Florence, for Darlington County and for the entire District 31. And, frankly, the Pee Dee because I look at success in Florence and Darlington counties and District 31 is success for the Pee Dee.
So to advocate for the Pee Dee, in addition to my previous answer about listening to what's on the minds of other parts of the state and making sure I'm fairly representing our constituents with an outsider's perspective, the political outsider who isn't part of the process but can hear what's important to the people,
This is going to be the collaboration of working together with the other parts of the state to show why the Pee Dee is such a viable entity. With I-95 and I-20, a rail system, an airport, the inland port over in Dillon. When we can continue to show the other parts of the state just how important a piece of the puzzle the Pee Dee is. Why we can work together to bring more economic growth, more stability, more success here. That's going to be a win win for the other parts of the state as well as for the Pee Dee.
Jordan: While I would be the 46th senator, and starting over in the Senate, I'm not starting from scratch. I still have the lessons I've learned from being the House member to do two things: push through good legislation and stop bad legislation, which is really the two of the most important reasons why you send someone to Columbia. The the next thing is back to relationships. You have to have a good working relationship and the respect of your colleagues within the General Assembly in order to pass the good things and stop the bad things. So again, while I would be starting over and senator to be No. 46, I don't think I'm starting from scratch.