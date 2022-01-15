Jay Jordan, Mike Reichenbach running for Senate District 31 seat

Jordan: The reality is this: the next senator has to be prepared to represent us. I believe what I've learned from serving in the House as far as the nature of the process... the process of state government, as well as the relationships I've built, while serving in the House made me uniquely prepared to do the job of being a senator. Certainly, I think everyone recognizes the big shoes to be filled with the passing of Senator Leatherman: someone who served for 40 years and [for] 20 years as the Senate Finance chair, that's going to take someone who does have knowledge of both the process and the people involved.

The reality is also this, there are lots of places in the state that felt like during the tenure of Senator Leatherman Florence was overly shined upon. And I think it's going to take someone with that experience, but also with that lifetime dedication to Florence, to be able to go and explain in the most sincerest of terms, that that idea is just false. That the reality is Florence is the center of a region of the state, the Pee Dee, and as Florence goes, so does the Pee Dee. And therefore, we have to invest in the success of Florence because we're not just investing in Florence, we're investing in an entire region of the state. And that's too important. When we look at the state of South Carolina as a whole, we have to be able to see the importance of the regions of the state and Florence is key to that.