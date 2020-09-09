Jay Jordan supports saving state budget surplus for a 'rainy day'

FLORENCE, S.C. — A state representative from Florence County supports putting the state's budget surplus in reserve for a rainy day.

State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. said he was of the opinion that the state should save the budget surplus it has this year for a "rainy day" in the future. Jordan provided a legislative update at the Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Florence Lions Club.

The state is still, despite the effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns, projected to have a budget surplus this year, Jordan said.

"I'm going to be a proponent of taking that money and essentially putting it in reserve," Jordan said. "Trying to make sure that if things do get worse or if we don't start digging out of this process like the models say we do, we have some rainy-day money to rely on instead of some of the alternatives."

Jordan added that in a recent Senate Finance Committee meeting, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., chairman of the committee, had said he wants to save around $500 million from the surplus and proceeds from the state's suit against the federal government from nuclear waste disposal at the Savannah River Site.