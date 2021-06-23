Jay Jordan: 'There's no reason Florence County should have five school districts'

FLORENCE, S.C. – A member of Florence County's state legislative delegation says the county doesn't need five school districts.

State Rep. Jay Jordan spoke about school consolidation and redistricting at the Florence Lions Club meeting held Wednesday afternoon in a dining room of the Florence Country Club.

During the question and answer session that followed his legislative update, Jordan was asked for his opinion on why the Florence area and the rest of the Pee Dee are growing at slower rates than some of the other parts of the state including nearby Horry County.

"You've got to start with the obvious: Horry has got an ocean," Jordan said. "That's a big lure – pardon too much of a pun there – to get people."

He then listed Florence's positives: infrastructure and location.

Florence County sits at the confluence of Interstates 20 and 95 providing direct access to much of the Southeast and Atlantic seaboard.

"If we're going to have to improve on some things I think we need to look hard on education," Jordan said. "There's no reason Florence County should have five school districts."