Jay Jordan: 'There's no reason Florence County should have five school districts'

FLORENCE, S.C. – A member of Florence County's state legislative delegation says the county doesn't need five school districts.
State Rep. Jay Jordan spoke about school consolidation and redistricting at the Florence Lions Club meeting held Wednesday afternoon in a dining room of the Florence Country Club.
During the question and answer session that followed his legislative update, Jordan was asked for his opinion on why the Florence area and the rest of the Pee Dee are growing at slower rates than some of the other parts of the state including nearby Horry County.
"You've got to start with the obvious: Horry has got an ocean," Jordan said. "That's a big lure – pardon too much of a pun there – to get people."
He then listed Florence's positives: infrastructure and location.
Florence County sits at the confluence of Interstates 20 and 95 providing direct access to much of the Southeast and Atlantic seaboard.
"If we're going to have to improve on some things I think we need to look hard on education," Jordan said. "There's no reason Florence County should have five school districts."
Florence County's five districts are numbered one through five. Florence One Schools, by far the largest district, covers the city of Florene and its suburbs including the town of Quinby. Two includes the central portion of the county including the town of Pamplico. Three includes southern and southwestern portions of the county including Lake City, Coward, Scranton and Olanta. Four includes the western part of the county including the town of Timmonsville. Five covers the city of Johnsonville and the area surrounding it.
He also called for economic development to be more of a priority but added that the city and county were working toward that.
Later, after being asked another question about countering the brain drain from areas like Timmonsville and Marion County, Jordan said that some areas that are losing population or are growing more slowly have multiple school districts.
"There's an incredible loss of efficiency associated with it," Jordan continued. "Orangeburg is going through it [district consolidation]. Clarendon County is in the process of going through it."
Orangeburg Districts Three, Four and Five consolidated effective July 1, 2019. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a bill consolidating Clarendon One, Two and Three into a single school district effective next year.
He referenced Greenville County, the largest county in the state by population, having one school district.
In fact, of the five most populous counties in the state, three of them – Greenville, Charleston and Horry – operate with a single school district. The remaining two have seven (Spartanburg) and three (Richland).
"Clarendon doesn't need three school districts," Jordan said. "Florence probably doesn't need five school districts. There's got to be an efficiency element of this employed so that we can look at this as a broader spectrum and not just our little part of the world for the purposes of solving some of these questions."
Jordan also said that caution was needed regarding consolidation because of the pride people feel about their communities. He used the example of Timmonsville, saying that the residents of the town consider themselves to be proud Whirlwinds.
He said the 2021-22 state budget includes $100 million for educational capital improvements to help areas like Williamsburg County that don't have the tax base to be able to fund upgrades to there school system.
Jordan spoke extensively about redistricting.
He said that the 2021 redistricting will be his first in the General Assembly.
Jordan was elected in a 2015 special election to fill the remainder of the term of Kristopher Crawford, who resigned from the General Assembly.
Jordan said that the General Assembly would take the number of people that the census says live in South Carolina and divides that number by the number of members of the House of Representatives, 124.
A similar process is used in the South Carolina Senate, only the number of senators is 46.
Jordan said that number of people in each district needs to be roughly the same. He added that after the 2010 census each district in the House had populations between 34,000 and 38,000.
As the state's population has grown by more than 10%, Jordan said, the number of people in each district would likely increase to around 40,000 or maybe even 44,000 per district.
Jordan added that the growth was good news for the state but bad news for areas like the Pee Dee that aren't growing as fast as other parts of the state.
"We're going to have to look at the number of people and how we draw the lines," Jordan said. "Hopefully, the Pee Dee can continue to have solid representation across that process."
He said that redistricting could make the brain drain in areas worse if the General Assembly isn't careful in the redistricting process.
"You're [potentially] making the problem worse because the areas that are growing are the areas that were already growing and the areas that are losing ground are those like the ones you're describing [Timmonsville and Marion County]," Jordan said. "When you recalculate the population those areas are likely to lose representation. So we're exacerbating the problem if we're not careful."