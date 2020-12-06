Jay Jordan to chair House Ethics Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another Pee Dee legislator will chair a committee in the South Carolina General Assembly.
The South Carolina House of Representatives held its organizational session last week. On Tuesday, House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas was unanimously reelected speaker. And on Wednesday, the members of the House received their committee assignments.
State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr., a Republican, was elected chair of the House Ethics Committee during the Wednesday session.
Jordan joins Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., House Speaker Lucas, and South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Patricia "Pat" Henegan as Pee Dee legislators in leadership roles.
Also, State Rep. Phillip Lowe has chaired a subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee and Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson both have familial ties to the Pee Dee region.
The rest of the House members representing the Pee Dee have also been assigned committees.
Terry Alexander
Alexander was assigned to the Education and Public Works Committee and the Regulation and Administrative Procedures Committee. He will serve as second vice chair of the Education and Public Works Committee.
The Education and Public Works Committee handles bills regarding education, highways, the Statehouse, railroads, and aviation. The Regulation and Administrative Procedures Committee works on bills related to state agency rule making.
Lowe
Lowe was assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.
The Ways and Means Committee handles the finances of the state.
Lowe has served as the chair of the law enforcement and justice subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee.
Subcommittee assignments have not yet been released.
Roger Kirby
Kirby will serve on the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee.
The Labor Commerce and Industry Committee works on bills related to labor, commerce, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and merchants.
Robert Q. Williams
Williams has been assigned to serve on the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee and the Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. Williams will serve as first vice chair on the latter committee.
Jordan
Jordan has also been assigned to the Judiciary Committee.
Henegan
Henegan will serve on the Judiciary and Rules Committees.
Jackie "Coach" Hayes
Hayes has been assigned to serve on the Ways and Means Committee.
Lucas Atkinson
Atkinson will serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environmental Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee.
The agricultural committee works on bills regarding fish, game, forestry, state parks, rural development and environmental affairs.
Cezar McKnight
McKnight will serve on the Judiciary and Operations and Management committees. He has been elected first vice chair of the latter.
