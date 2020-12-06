Jay Jordan to chair House Ethics Committee

The Education and Public Works Committee handles bills regarding education, highways, the Statehouse, railroads, and aviation. The Regulation and Administrative Procedures Committee works on bills related to state agency rule making.

Lowe

Lowe was assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.

The Ways and Means Committee handles the finances of the state.

Lowe has served as the chair of the law enforcement and justice subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee.

Subcommittee assignments have not yet been released.

Roger Kirby

Kirby will serve on the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee.

The Labor Commerce and Industry Committee works on bills related to labor, commerce, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and merchants.

Robert Q. Williams

Williams has been assigned to serve on the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee and the Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. Williams will serve as first vice chair on the latter committee.

Jordan